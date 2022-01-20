FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a South Florida man who has been missing for months.

Lelio Francois was last seen near Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Court in Fort Lauderdale last November.

The 68-year-old stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.