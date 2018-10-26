Police search for missing girl in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing girl in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 12-year-old Shandia Johnson was last seen earlier on Friday.

Officials said Johnson stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last spotted wearing an orange top with a distinctive graphic, and blue pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

