Police search for missing 15-year-old Pembroke Pines girl

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Pembroke Pines girl.

The search is on for Isabel Rodriguez. Police said Rodriguez was last seen near Northwest 207 Terrace and Third Street, Wednesday, and she may be in the company of young male.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Have you seen 15-year-old Isabel Rodriguez? She has been missing since yesterday from West Pembroke Pines. She has no known mental or medical conditions. Please contact the PPPD via 911 or 954-431-2200 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/LxoYKBzxm1 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 9, 2019

Rodriguez has no known mental or medical conditions.

She stands at 5 feet 1 inch with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, call 911 or Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

