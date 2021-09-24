MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old student who attends Miami Senior High School.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department said Ashley Estrada went missing on Thursday.

The 15-year-old was last seen during dismissal, across the street from the school at a Marathon gas station.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Estrada stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to family members, Estrada suffers from schizophrenia, depression, is bipolar and has Crohn’s disease.

She currently takes medication and is in need of psychological services.

Anyone with information on Estrada’s whereabouts is urged to call 305-995-COPS or 305-471-TIPS.

