Police search for missing 13-year-old who may be in need of services

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade and may be in need of services.

Jerell Jordan, 13, was last seen leaving his home on the 13000 block of Southwest 260th Street at approximately 4 p.m., Friday.

Detectives said before leaving, Jordan was armed with a knife and threatened to kill himself.

He has ADHD and a learning disability, according to police.

Jordan was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

He has brown eyes and short hair.

If you have any information on Jordan’s whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.