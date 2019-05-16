Police search for man who attempted to rob McDonald’s through drive-thru window

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera attempting to rob a Northeast Miami-Dade McDonald’s through the drive-thru window.

The man walked up to the window of the fast food restaurant in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 166th Street just after 2:45 a.m. on April 25.

Cameras caught the crook leaning inside of the drive-thru window and waving a gun at employees.

According to police, the man demanded money from the cash register before the employees ran away.

The man could be seen trying to get the money out of the register on his own, but after several failed attempts he made his way out of the window and fled the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the crook.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and attempted to cover his face with a blue T-shirt.

If you have any information on this attempted armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

