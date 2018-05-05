Police search for man who attempted to abduct teen in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 16-year-old girl as she was walking to school.

According to police, the teen was walking to Norland Senior High School when the subject walked up behind her, placed a gun to her back and told her to “Get in the car.”

The victim continued walking and ignored the man. However, he then tried to block her path with his car, and pointed a gun at the victim again, telling her to get inside the car.

The victim continued to walk to school and eventually called the police.

Officers are now searching for a man described as a black man in his mid 20’s. The man stands at about 5 feet and 2 inches. The subject reportedly has a muscular build with a mustache, goatee and a low haircut.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

The subject was also seen driving an older silver-colored Infinity with peeling tinted-windows.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

