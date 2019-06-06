Police search for man who attempted to abduct 16-year-old in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who attempted to abduct a teenager in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police said the 16-year-old girl was walking home from school in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 29th Place on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the victim said a newer model gray Nissan Maxima pulled up beside her. The driver behind the wheel proceeded to get out of the car and told her to get in.

The victim stated he then tried to force her into the car, but she was able to escape from the scene.

**ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION OF A JUVENILE**

The @MGPDFL is asking for the public's assistance in identifying & locating the vehicle (similar) pictured below, and its driver.

The incident occurred in the area of NW 29th Pl/NW 175th St. the afternoon of 6/5/19. Call Detective Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/bdrOux62wP — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) June 6, 2019

Officials describe the man to be a black male in his 40s, standing between 5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a chubby build. He was wearing glasses and has black receding hair.

The alleged abductor was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

