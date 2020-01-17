Police search for man caught on camera burglarizing 2 vehicles in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who was seen on surveillance video burglarizing two vehicles outside a Miami home.

The crook targeted a home in the area of Southwest 53rd Avenue and Seventh Street in the overnight hours of Dec. 27.

According to detectives, the two victims parked their vehicles in front of their residence at approximately 8 p.m. the night before. When returning back to their vehicles, at around 11 a.m., they realized they had been targeted.

Surveillance video captured a man taking out several items from inside of the vehicles and putting them into his book bag before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the crook they are searching for is approximately 15 to 18 years old, stands approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 190 pounds.

He is described to have short brown hair and was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a hooded sweater and shorts.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

