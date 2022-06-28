FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man they believe is behind two violent robberies in Fort Lauderdale.

Video of one of the attacks on June 12 was released by police. It showed the man assaulting a woman who was walking along Davie Boulevard, at around 5 a.m.

The man walked up to the woman with a gun and demanded she give him her purse. He is then seen punching her repeatedly as he held her on the ground.

Police said this man is also behind a second violent robbery in the same area. He reportedly robbed another woman of her necklace and hit her.

Officials released a sketch of the man they believe is responsible. He reportedly took off on a red scooter.

If you have any information on these violent robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

