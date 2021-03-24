Police search for man accused of shoplifting items at Pembroke Pines Target

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing several items from a Target store in Pembroke Pines.

Surveillance cameras captured the man inside of the store near Northwest Fourth Street and Pines Boulevard in February.

If you have any information on this person’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.