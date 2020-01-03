Police search for elderly man missing out of Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man who went missing out of Miramar.

Kenneth Lionel Lindo was last seen walking away from his home in the area of Southwest 26th Street and 133rd Avenue on Thursday night.

Missing Endangered Adult: Kenneth Lionel Lindo, 78, has been missing since last night. He was last seen wearing a green polo with horizontal stripes and blue jeans. He is 5’9” and 190 lbs. If you know where Kenneth can be found, please call police immediately. pic.twitter.com/PdUORyScPy — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) January 3, 2020

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Lindo was last seen wearing a green polo with horizontal stripes, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

If you have any information on Lindo’s whereabouts, call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.

