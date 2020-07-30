Police search for crooks who burglarized 2 fast food restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance footage of two fast food restaurant burglaries believed to be connected, in an effort to track down the subjects seen on camera.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the first burglary occurred at a Popeye’s, located at 1355 West Sunrise Blvd., at approximately 5 a.m. on July 19.

The second burglary happened at a Subway, located at 201 East Sunrise Blvd., at approximately 12:28 a.m. on July 21.

Investigators said a large object such as a rock or a brick was used during both burglaries to shatter the front door of both businesses.

Police are searching for two men who were seen wearing joggers, gloves, backpacks and shirts to cover their faces.

One suspect could be seen wearing the same Nike sandals in surveillance video at both businesses.

