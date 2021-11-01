NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Joseph Valentine Morgan, 71, was last seen leaving his home along the 19500 block of Northwest 50th Court at 7 p.m., Saturday.

The 71-year-old was driving a 2002 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a tag reading JB50.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Morgan stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts is urged to call police.

