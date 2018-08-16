Police search for 3 children missing out of Central Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are on the search for three children who were reported missing out of Dade City in Central Florida.

The search is on for 6-year-olds Jeremy and Justin Simonds and 1-year-old Christopher Christy. Authorities believe the three children may be in the company of 29-year-old Christopher Christy Sr. and 24-year-old Shannon Adams.

The exact relationship of Adams and Christy Sr. to the children is not known.

The children were last seen in the area of the 35000 block of Cook Avenue in Dade City.

Justin and Jeremy both have brown eyes and long brown hair that they wear in ponytails. Baby Christopher has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Adams stands at 5 feet 1 inch with blonde hair and brown eyes, while Christy Sr., stands at 5 feet and 7 inches with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christy Sr. also has multiple tattoos, including the letter “C” on both his left and right arms, the words “Turn ‘Em Out” on his left hand and a star on his right arm.

The group may be traveling in a cream-colored 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, with the front of the vehicle painted blue. The vehicle has a Florida tag with the number 663HB.

If you have any information on the groups whereabouts, call police immediately.

