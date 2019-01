PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police responded to a robbery at a TD Bank in Pembroke Pines.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 7900 block of Pines Boulevard.

According to officials, there is no suspect in custody at this time.

