Police respond to suspicious package sent to Wasserman Schultz’s Sunrise office

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a reported suspicious package at the office of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

A host of law enforcement agencies, including Sunrise Police, the FBI, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all responded to the office in Sunrise at 777 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, Wednesday morning.

So far, no other packages have shown up at the offices of other South Florida Congress members.

This package comes after Secret Service officers intercepted explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN’s New York Office, which had to be evacuated after receiving a suspicious package.

A source close to the investigation told 7News this investigating is connected to the incidents with Clinton and Obama.

Police have blocked off the entrance to the building, so it is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

ATF Miami Field Division personnel are on scene to assist our local partners in the unfolding events at @DWStweets offices located in Sunrise, FL pic.twitter.com/0qehAC9keB — ATF Miami (@ATFMiami) October 24, 2018

The BSO Bomb Squad is on scene https://t.co/BvYziQIZXe — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 24, 2018

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.