Suspicious package sent to Rep. Wasserman Schultz’s Aventura office deemed safe

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have deemed a suspicious package sent to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Aventura district office to be safe.

Officers responded to the center at 19200 W Country Club Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:40 p.m., police tweeted out that Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue checked the package and determined it was safe.

#AventuraPolice **FINAL UPDATE** The suspicious package has been checked by @MiamiDadePD and @MiamiDadeFire And determined to be SAFE! The package we received has no nexus to any of the other national incidents that occurred today. Roadway will be cleared soon. @cityofaventura — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) October 24, 2018

This suspicious package was discovered after a suspicious package was also sent to Wasserman Schultz’s Sunrise office.

These developments come as a string of packages and explosive devices have been sent to politicians across the country.

In their tweet, police said the package delivered to Wasserman Schultz’s Aventura office “has no nexus to any of the other national incidents that occurred today.”

Police have blocked of Country Club Drive, but officials said the roadway is expected to reopen to traffic soon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.