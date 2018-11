MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police responded to reports of a barricaded subject on South Beach.

Police surrounded The Flamingo after getting a tip of someone who was barricaded inside at unit near Bay Road and 15th Street.

The special response team took two men into custody for questioning.

No one was hurt.

No word what led to the standoff.

