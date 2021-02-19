Police release video of subject accused of breaking into police cruiser in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released video of a subject who, they said, stole several items from a marked police cruiser in Miami.

A surveillance camera captured the man placing the items behind a dumpster, Wednesday night.

Police said the stolen items include a vest, a GPS, a radio charger, a gas mask, a jacket and a laptop. They added that he took the items when he broke into the marked unit in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 11th Street.

After picking the items up from behind the dumpster, he was captured on video putting them into the back of Chevrolet Suburban SUV before driving away.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

