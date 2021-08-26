HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video that captured a hit-and-run in Hollywood.

The video showed the vehicle suspected of the crime pulling into a gas station in the path of an oncoming scooter in the area of Johnson Street and 56th Avenue, Tuesday night.

The driver of that SUV then took off.

The SUV in question is thought to be a Jeep Compass with damage to the left side of the front bumper.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

