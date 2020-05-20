Police release new surveillance video showing missing teen from 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are reopening a cold case from 2017 in Fort Lauderdale.

Three years after Sophie Reeder went missing at the age of 15, the search continues for information on her whereabouts.

On Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale Police released new surveillance video showing Reeder walking down Davie Boulevard, near Stranahan High School.

Reeder’s mother, Nicole Twist, said, “She was a great girl. A lot of energy, very feisty, and I just miss her a lot.”

Twist said at the time she disappeared she was spending a lot of time online and may have gone to meet someone.

Twist said, “She was not in school at the time, so she had a lot of free time, so she was associating with the wrong people, maybe getting involved with older men, maybe involved in some drugs.”

“She went walking, and I think she was last seen at 2 in the morning, and somebody could have picked her up and kidnapped her, or she met somebody online and they convinced her to run away and either way is not good,” she said.

Reeder’s phone went dead in a courtyard on Southwest 11th Court, and she has not been heard from since.

Twist said, “I miss her, I miss her everyday. I wake up, I miss her. I go to bed, she’s the first person I think of, she’s the last person I think of when I go to bed. After three years, you try to have hope, but the longer the time goes by the harder it is. I just hope that there’s some kind of closure and somebody comes forward because somebody knows what happened.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5534.

