Police release images of man accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have released images they hope will solve a case from more than six months ago.

Investigators would like the community’s help in finding the man accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Faron Ringold in Northwest Miami-Dade on Oct. 18, 2019.

Crews found Ringold under a tree and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he would succumb to his injuries.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

