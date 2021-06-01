MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating another shooting on South Beach that left two people injured, and rapper DaBaby was among those interviewed in the case, but police said they have not charged him in connection to the shooting.

The shooting took place near Ocean Drive and First Street, around 50 feet away from the entrance to the Prime 112 restaurant, at around 11:40 p.m., Monday.

.@MiamiBeachPD say Da Baby has not been charged in last night’s shooting on Ocean Dr. and has been released after being interviewed by detectives. Two men remain in custody. @wsvn #7News #MiamiBeach — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 1, 2021

Police said one victim was shot in the shoulder, and the other was shot in the leg. Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews rushed the pair to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where one victim was treated and released while the other remains in critical condition.

Police said they have several people detained and are also interviewing multiple people, including 29-year-old Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, also known as DaBaby. However, they did not say if he was being interviewed as a witness, victim, suspect or simply a person of interest. He was released from police custody, Tuesday afternoon.

No formal arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon, but two people remain in custody.

According to sources, the shooting started as a result of one driver bumping into another on Ocean Drive, which prompted men to get out of one vehicle and start shooting.

Cellphone video taken by a witness captured the audio of the gunfire ringing out, followed by police sirens.

“It was, ‘Pop, pop, pop!'” said one area resident. “It didn’t seem like it was one spot. It was definitely moving. The other neighbor had seen it. She said that there was a guy standing on First Street and that he shot and then everybody started shooting and then a Chrysler sped off.”

“I probably heard like 50 [gunshots] maybe,” a witness said. “It was wild. Everybody started shooting.”

7News cameras captured a black Cadillac Escalade SUV and being towed from the scene to be processed into evidence.

The MacArthur Causeway was shut down for a portion of the night but has since reopened.

Close to the scene, near South Pointe and Ocean Drive, investigators found a black Chrysler with a bullet hole through the driver’s side window. That vehicle was also towed away from the area.

Investigators have not confirmed if the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

One person at the scene could be seen in handcuffs.

“At night, people come into our neighborhood with bad behavior,” one frustrated neighbor said. “We need a mayor that’s gonna get in their face. We need to bring in police. If they look like the people that are causing the trouble, hassle them.”

The roadways between South Pointe and Ocean Drive, Ocean Drive and First Street and First Street and Collins Avenue were shut down while police investigated, but they have reopened.

The beach walkway between Third and Second was also shut down, but it, too, has reopened.

