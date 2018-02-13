Police probe possible link between burned car, Barry University student’s murder

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Police responded to a report of a car found on fire in Miami Gardens, Tuesday night, which matches the description of the vehicle belonging to a Barry University student who was found shot dead.

Officials said the vehicle was found burning in a field, located in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 176th Street.

The car matches the description of the white 2017 Nissan Sentra that, police said, 19-year-old Priscilla Torres was driving at the time of her disappearance this past weekend.

Investigators said the student last seen on Barry University’s Miami Shores campus, Friday night.

Officials found a body in the City of Miami, early Saturday, which was later identified as Torres.

Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the burning car, and Miami Police will be responding because they are working the homicide of Torres.

