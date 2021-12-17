WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - All that Michaela Dodsworth has left of her 77-year-old father, Micheal Dodsworth, are a few items in a Ziplock bag.

He was killed Nov. 22 by a driver in a white truck.

“When I picked up his cell phone. The first thing was just, a picture of me pregnant, on his phone, and that’s what he looked at everyday, you know, and his Navy ring, his Military ring,” said Dodsworth.

Her father was a retired Navy Seal Commander and was giving friends a ride on the night when a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado headed northbound on 441 and slammed into him.

“Upon attempting his left turn, he was subsequently in a T-bone style accident, with the Silverado. At which time both vehicles sustained catastrophic damage,” said Broward Sherriff’s Office detective Chandler Greetham.

Security footage showed the white truck moments before the crash.

The white truck was actually a rented U-haul truck.

“They had removed the U-haul markings to attempt to conceal that was a U-haul truck. The driver got out and fled, from what witnesses have told us, in a westbound direction,” said Greetham.

“For him to leave like that, there’s, he’s just, cowardly, very cowardly and very cruel,” said Dodsworth.

Micheal Dodsworth was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Inside of his car were two young women who also suffered injuries, one of them now has paralysis from the waist down.

“We all know that we’re going to have to bury your parents at some point, but under these circumstances, it should never be this way,” said Dodsworth.

If you have any information on the driver, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

