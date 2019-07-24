Police: Naked man performed ‘inappropriate acts’ in front of woman in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a naked man was seen on surveillance video walking inside a Pembroke Pines gated community.

Pembroke Pines Police said the man performed “inappropriate acts” in front of a woman, who was working at the security guard house, Monday. After performing the acts, he took off.

The incident happened at the Pierpointe community near Northwest 118th Terrace and Johnson Street.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

