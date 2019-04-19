Police: Man used stolen credit card at Davie dance studio

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Davie dance studio geared at children and teens.

According to Davie Police, the subject used the card at Broadway Kids Studio along State Road 84, near Pine Ridge Drive.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a distinctive gray, black and yellow jacket with a skull on the back.

Investigators said the card was taken during a burglary on March 23. They did not specify whether or not he used the card at Broadway Kids on the same day.

We are looking for any info on this guy or his jacket. He used a credit card that was taken in a burglary on March 23rd. Call #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/ZO8DkuZ8ni — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) April 19, 2019

If you have any information that could help police find this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

