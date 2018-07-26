Police make arrest in arson attack of Melreese Country Club golf carts

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to an arson attack at the Melreese Country Club.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Carlos Alberto Crespo, Wednesday.

Detectives said Crespo burned and destroyed almost 40 golf carts at the golf course. Employees even said they saw someone on surveillance putting towels between the golf carts before the fire broke out.

The country club’s manager believes Crespo has been to the course before and has tried to start fires in the past. He said when he saw the surveillance video, he was shocked to see Crespo back at the golf course.

The Melreese Country Club recently made headlines as it is the site of the David Beckham group’s proposed soccer stadium.

Crespo has been charged with first-degree arson and burglary. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

