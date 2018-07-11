Police looking for men caught on surveillance snatching purse

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are working to find a pair of bandits caught on surveillance video snatching a woman’s purse at Dania Beach hotel.

One man could be seen distracting a tourist at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, while another man made a move to swoop in and snatch her bag.

The incident happened back in May as the woman was serving herself breakfast.

If you have any information on this purse snatching, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

