MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a Miami man who was reported missing

Edgard Hernandez, 20, was found in good health after he was reported missing early Tuesday.

We have located Mr. Hernandez in good health. Thank you all. https://t.co/rGTJ39dTsp — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 18, 2020

