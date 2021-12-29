NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 27-year-old man with autism who was missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said Jonathan Flores walked out of his home along the 6800 block of Northwest 169th Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday and did not return.

According to police, Flores has autism and is non-verbal.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials said he was recovered and reunited with his family.

