Police investigation underway near West Park

NEAR WEST PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A police investigation is currently underway near West Park.

7News cameras captured authorities in the parking lot of Jumbo Luxury Cars, located at 1001 S State Rd 7, early Wednesday morning.

Hollywood Police as well as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered at several scenes along State Road 7 where police had blocked off multiple intersections.

Hallandale Beach Boulevard also had several intersections blocked off.

Both scenes appear to be connected.

