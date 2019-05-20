Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead outside a home in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday where several fire trucks could be seen parked outside of a home in the area of Northwest 203rd Street and 23rd Avenue, near Hard Rock Stadium.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to a police involved shooting in the area of NW 204 Street and 23 Court. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/cMVt8RILQD — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 20, 2019

Miami-Dade Police said the suspect had two weapons, a rifle and a handgun, on him.

Police said the shooting happened as officers were running surveillance and following up on leads on a weekend shooting.

The Miami Herald reported that the suspect was accused of shooting a man outside of an Opa-locka pawn shop, Sunday. That man remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

During the surveillance, police said the suspect came out and started shooting at officers, forcing them to fire back.

According to the Herald, the shooting took place in front of his last-known address.

“We did not pull him over. He came out of wherever he was, he was armed, and he began firing on officers, and luckily, none of them were injured,” a police spokesperson said.

7News spoke with a family member of the suspect, but she did not confirm his identity. However, the Miami Herald has identified the suspect as 45-year-old Ronnie Churches.

“We’re not gonna discredit his character to the public,” the woman said. “They’re not gonna discredit his character to the media, but right now, my family … even though we know him, we know about him, but we’re not gonna go there.”

A Toyota Prius riddled with bullet holes could be seen parked near the residence.

A high-powered rifle was also seen laying on the sidewalk near the sedan.

