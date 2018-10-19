Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens, 1 hospitalized

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight in Miami Gardens.

Police were dispatched to a home along Northwest 189th Street and First Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed through the home. At this point, police have not yet confirmed how the shooting and the crash are related.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where the vehicle could be seen resting on the porch of the residence.

As a result, several roads have been blocked off by police.

The man that was shot was transported to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. However, his condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

