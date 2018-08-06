MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a window shattered on a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Liberty City, causing panic among passengers.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the incident at Northwest 13th Avenue and 63nd Street, Monday night.

It remains unclear what caused the window to break, but investigators confirmed this was not a shooting.

No riders on board were hurt.

Roads in the area remained open while officials investigated.

