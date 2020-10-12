Police investigate reported shooting in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Sunrise.

Officials responded to the Sunrise on the Green apartment complex, located at 4001 N University Dr., early Monday morning.

7News cameras captured several officers and investigators combing the scene for clues.

Aerial views from 7SkyForce HD showed a vehicle with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

Police have blocked off both the entrance and exit to the complex.

It remains unclear if there are any shooting victims.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.