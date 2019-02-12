Police find no evidence of kidnapping of teenage girl in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - After searching schools and a neighborhood, Hollywood Police have not found that any teenage girl has gone missing after reports of a possible kidnapping in the area.

“After several hours of canvassing the area and detectives conducting a thorough investigation, at this point, there’s not enough information for us to determine that an abduction had occurred,” said Officer Christian Lata of the Hollywood Police Department.

Officials spent the morning checking out schools in the area to see if there was a missing child in the age range of the potentially kidnapped girl but found no possible victims.

“There are no missing children or students at these schools that are unaccounted for,” said Lata.

Witnesses had called police saying the victim was forced into a black Ford F-150 in the area of the 2100 block of Garfield Street at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the girl appeared to be between the ages of 12 to 17 years old, approximately 5 feet tall, has shoulder-length curly brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black T-shirt.

The girl was said to have had on an orange backpack and a red lanyard around her neck.

The truck was reportedly occupied by two Hispanic men that was last seen heading northbound from the scene.

Police want to know what may have happened to have sparked the alarm.

“We are asking for the help of the community, if you did see anything or know anything to please come forward and let us know,” said Lata.

Earlier that morning, several blocks in the area were shut down as police investigated.

“It was around 9 o’clock, they knocked on our door, and they said, ‘Do you have a child?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I have an adopted 11-year-old,’ and I showed them a picture. I told them she’s at school,” said Mike Kilhdeney, one resident in the area.

Police knocked on doors in the area, asking if the residents had daughters, and if so, to make sure they are in school. They also asked if there’s a young girl possibly named Mariah inside of the homes they are visiting.

“Our neighbor said that a Hispanic female was taken at the end of the street, and I have two daughters, so I had to make sure that they were in school,” said Jess Rivera, another resident in the neighborhood.

“I heard there was some kind of abduction or something like that over here, but for the most part, it’s a pretty safe neighborhood,” added neighbor Sandro Licursi. “I’ve been living here for the last 10 years.”

A mobile command unit from Hollywood Police has parked in front of one house during the investigation.

If you have any information that could help explain what happened, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

