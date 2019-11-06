Police investigate fatal shooting of man in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man was shot dead overnight in Cutler Bay during a home invasion.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 99th Avenue, just after midnight, Tuesday.

Officials said the two subjects waited outside 31-year-old Daniel Mackey’s home.

Once he opened his door, they ambushed him and forced their way inside his home, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Mackey dead at the scene. The gunmen did not stop there, however.

Police said they stole several items from inside the home before fleeing in a stolen black Dodge Ram.

Luis Molina said the Ram was stolen from his home overnight. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

“My car was stolen last night,” Molina said. “The police confirmed to me that was the same guy that assaulted me last night for using the car for this crime.”

On Wednesday morning, 7News cameras captured a family member visibly distraught near the home.

“Peaceful is definitely a way that I would describe this whole area. Nothing like this has ever happened in my neighborhood before, and I’ve lived here 28 years, so it’s strange,” said Melissa Rosales, who lives in the area. “I think the worst I’ve ever heard is someone will swipe an Amazon package off your front porch around Christmas time.”

Residents in the area said the community’s sense of security has been broken.

“They all are like me: in shock,” said neighbor Ana Lorenzo.

Lorenzo said she was awake when shots rang out next door.

“I was in the bedroom,” she said. “I heard, ‘Boom, boom, boom.’ I never think it was gunshots. I thought it was something else. It is scary. My daughter walks over here at night time, and she said she saw a van.”

Detectives have not said whether or not Mackey knew his killers, but they believe his attackers were waiting outside for anyone who pulled up.

Police have not released any descriptions of the subjects.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

