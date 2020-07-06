Police investigate fatal shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens.

According to authorities, the shooting broke out at a home along the 15900 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue just after 1:20 a.m., Monday.

Police said it was a fatal shooting but did not provide any additional details as to how many victims were involved.

It also remains unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a vehicle could be seen being towed away from the home.

