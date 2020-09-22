Police investigate fatal shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to the scene along Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest Eighth Avenue just after midnight, Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where an SUV could be seen up against a T-Mobile store.

Bullet holes could also be seen on the side of the vehicle.

The passenger side window was left completely shattered and the T-Mobile store also had bullet holes.

Nearly half a block away from the store, a body was discovered.

The SUV has since been towed away from the scene.

