1 dead, 2 officers injured in SW Miami-Dade crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a fatal police-involved crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities responded to the area of Southwest 260th Street and 147th Avenue, sometime before 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of the vehicle that collided with the police cruiser was pronounced dead on the scene. However, police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Two Miami-Dade Police officers were involved in the crash and had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

