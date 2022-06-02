NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double shooting in North Miami Beach.

Officials responded to the scene at the North Miami Beach Library along Northeast 164th Street, Wednesday night.

When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

So far, no suspects have been found as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.