FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man, who says he is an Uber driver, was shot in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Northwest Seventh Street, at around 4 a.m., Thursday.

Officers said they received multiple 911 calls regarding the shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found the man laying on the ground.

Neighbors said the man was an Uber driver, but police said he was not on the job at the time of the shooting.

“We heard a knock at the door and then we heard somebody say, ‘Gimme your keys,’ and then he was saying, ‘Help! Help!’ and then we just heard like five or six shots fire,” said witness April Jeff, “so at that point, we didn’t wanna open the door. The guy was saying, ‘Help me,’ so my husband finally opened the door and he was laying here in the blood.”

The driver was transported to a local hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Police said this incident does not appear to be random.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

