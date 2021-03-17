Police investigate after body found under South Miami Avenue Bridge

MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Miami Bridge in downtown Miami has been shut down after a man was found dead underneath it.

According to City of Miami Police, a man appears to have fallen off the bridge, early Wednesday morning.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene by land and water and discovered the deceased victim under the bridge.

The South Miami Avenue Bridge, which connects downtown Miami and Brickell, has been shut down in both directions to traffic.

Drivers who frequent the area are advised to use the Brickell Bridge as an alternate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.