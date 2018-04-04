Police find stolen car with baby inside in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was found after being stolen in Fort Lauderdale, police said, with a small child in the back seat.

According to officials, the car, with a 1-year-old child inside, was stolen by a stranger near 2492 NW 26th Ave. just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The thief was on a bicycle before stealing the car, police added.

Police said they found the gray 2006 Toyota Avalon just before noon at 2400 NW 20th St.

Officials said the baby is in good health.

