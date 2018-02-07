Police find child porn on Hallandale Beach man’s work-issued computer

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police raiding a Hallandale Beach man’s home found pornographic images of children on his work-issued computer.

Hallandale Beach Police arrested 53-year-old Andrew Michael Allen on child pornography charges.

7News cameras captured Allen in handcuffs as an officer put him in a cruiser at the Hallandale Beach Police Department headquarters, Wednesday afternoon.

New- @HallandaleBchPD with a major child porn arrest. They fear there may be local victims. Watch @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iveoaid7SD — Rosh Lowe (@rloweon7) February 7, 2018

“Where he worked, the manager contacted our detective and stated that he believed that there was some activity conducive to child pornography on his employment-issued laptop,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Rahsana Dabney-Donovan.

Hallandale Beach detectives worked in conjunction with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce in the investigation.

Authorities raided Allen’s condo along South Ocean Drive and discovered files containing dozens of images of what appeared to be very young children on his laptop. Officials said the children, some as young as 8 years old, were seen engaged in sexual activities.

The arrest report states, “One photo showed a female approximately 8-10 years old who was only as tall as the waistline of the adult male depicted in the photo.”

Investigators also found travel documents at Allen’s condo that concerned them.

Police said Allen’s arrest is very significant. “It’s huge. It’s very important,” said Dabney-Donovan. “No one wants to have anyone on the street that’s dealing with child pornography. It’s such a sensitive case. It’s such an important case.”

Investigators fear local victims may be involved.

Dabney-Donovan urged any victims or anyone with information to contact them. “Please come forward and let us know,” said Rahsana Dabney-Donovan.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this child pornography case, call Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.