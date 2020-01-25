Police find 13-year-old who went missing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a teenager who went missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 13-year-old Jerell Jordan had been last seen leaving his home on the 13000 block of Southwest 260th Street at approximately 4 p.m., Friday.

Detectives said before leaving, Jordan was armed with a knife and threatened to kill himself.

He has ADHD and a learning disability, police said.

Saturday night, officials confirmed Jordan was safely recovered earlier in the evening.

