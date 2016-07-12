Police detain 3 subjects after shooting leads to chase

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detained three subjects who they believe are connected to a shooting that led police on a chase from Hallandale Beach to Interstate 95 in Miami.

Tuesday afternoon, three right lanes were temporarily blocked on I-95, near 25th Street, in the aftermath of the pursuit.

According to police, officers chased a red, four-door Pontiac, that was believed to have been involved in a shooting that happened near Pembroke Road and Northwest 10th Street, in Hallandale Beach, around 11:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, units encountered two victims who were transported to the Memorial Regional Center,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.

A third victim had taken himself to the hospital.

After a chase down I-95, one of the suspects stopped the vehicle in the middle of the highway, just north of the 836. He then hopped out of the passenger’s side of the car, which contained two other people inside, and made a run for it.

Then, two Miami-Dade Police officers chased the suspect by foot until he jumped over a fence located along the highway and injured himself. The suspect was then subdued with a Taser by police and taken into custody.

As this occurred, a second suspect exited from the back seat, dropped to the ground onto his knees and crawled toward police.

A third suspect who was seated in the driver’s seat, slowly exited the vehicle and raised his hands.

All three suspects were then taken into police custody. Police said they discovered one gun inside of the car and another gun near the fence where the suspect jumped.

Now, three shooting suspects are in custody and three shooting victims are in the hospital.

“We don’t know the motive right now,” said Dabney-Donovan. “We’re still trying to ascertain information from the victims themselves.”

Danielle Coles, the mother of one of the victims, said this is not her first encounter with gun violence. “I just lost my grandson last year to gun violence, now this? I’m done with Miami. I’m done,” said Danielle Coles.

Coles is the mother of 23-year-old Andrew Jackson, a father of a 2-year-old girl. Jackson is now recovering at the hospital and in stable condition. “Yeah, he is OK,” she said.

Officials said the other two victims are recovering. One of these victims is in stable condition, while the other victim is in critical condition. Police have not yet released the identities of the other two victims.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

You can watch the entire chase as it unfolded on the air below:

