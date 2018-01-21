NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A four vehicle crash that included a Coral Gables Police cruiser tied up southbound traffic along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash took place near the Miami Gardens Drive exit, at around 2:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

